 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 250 Medical Representatives Stage Protest At District Collectorate
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 250 Medical Representatives Stage Protest At District Collectorate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 250 Medical Representatives Stage Protest At District Collectorate

Their demands focus on reinstating the Sales Promotion Employees Act, 1976, for job security, lifting the ban on medicine promotions, addressing alleged favouritism toward large companies in price regulations, removing GST on medical equipment, and halting GPS tracking of medical representatives

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 250 Medical Representatives Stage Protest At District Collectorate | Sourced

The district collectorate witnessed demonstrations by around 250 medical representatives pressing for their long-pending demands. The protestors voiced their discontent against government policies and emphasised the need for action.

Anil Mahajan, Maharashtra Sales and Medical Representatives Association's unit secretary, highlighted that the Federation of Medical Representatives of India had called for a nationwide bandh. He stated that approximately two lakh sales and medical representatives had actively taken part in this bandh across the country.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Pune Markets And Churches Gear Up For Christmas
article-image

Their demands centre around reinstating the Sales Promotion Employees Act, 1976, which previously provided job security for medical representatives. They also seek an end to the ban on medicine promotions, citing it as a violation of their professional rights. Furthermore, they criticise the government for allegedly favouring large companies in price regulations. Among their demands are the removal of GST on medical equipment and a request to cease GPS tracking of medical representatives.

A delegation, led by Anil Mahajan, Shrikant Popse, Vishal Bhumre, Gopal Kasar, Rahul Wagh, Rahul Sarode, and others, submitted a memorandum outlining these demands to the district collector.

What are their demands?

Their demands focus on reinstating the Sales Promotion Employees Act, 1976, for job security, lifting the ban on medicine promotions, addressing alleged favouritism toward large companies in price regulations, removing GST on medical equipment, and halting GPS tracking of medical representatives.

Read Also
Pune: Madhuri Shirole, Mother Of Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, Passes Away After Prolonged...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: BJP Youth Leader Found Dead On Railway Track In Hadapsar

Pune: BJP Youth Leader Found Dead On Railway Track In Hadapsar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 250 Medical Representatives Stage Protest At District Collectorate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 250 Medical Representatives Stage Protest At District Collectorate

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC To Set Up 40 Smart Clinics In City

Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC To Set Up 40 Smart Clinics In City

Pune Cantonment Board Recommended For Raksha Mantri’s Award for Excellence In Hospital Improvement

Pune Cantonment Board Recommended For Raksha Mantri’s Award for Excellence In Hospital Improvement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hardcore Criminal Detained In Harsul Under MPDA Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hardcore Criminal Detained In Harsul Under MPDA Act