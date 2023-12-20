Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 250 Medical Representatives Stage Protest At District Collectorate | Sourced

The district collectorate witnessed demonstrations by around 250 medical representatives pressing for their long-pending demands. The protestors voiced their discontent against government policies and emphasised the need for action.

Anil Mahajan, Maharashtra Sales and Medical Representatives Association's unit secretary, highlighted that the Federation of Medical Representatives of India had called for a nationwide bandh. He stated that approximately two lakh sales and medical representatives had actively taken part in this bandh across the country.

Their demands centre around reinstating the Sales Promotion Employees Act, 1976, which previously provided job security for medical representatives. They also seek an end to the ban on medicine promotions, citing it as a violation of their professional rights. Furthermore, they criticise the government for allegedly favouring large companies in price regulations. Among their demands are the removal of GST on medical equipment and a request to cease GPS tracking of medical representatives.

A delegation, led by Anil Mahajan, Shrikant Popse, Vishal Bhumre, Gopal Kasar, Rahul Wagh, Rahul Sarode, and others, submitted a memorandum outlining these demands to the district collector.

