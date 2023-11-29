Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 22 More Illegal Water Connections Ransacked In Buddhilane Area |

After removing 19 illegal water connections in the Buddhilane area on Tuesday, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) busted 22 more illegal water connections in the same area on Wednesday.

The drive was executed under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth, from Buddhilane to Bhaji Mandi area. Road work will soon be initiated in this area, and it will be difficult to rectify the illegal water connections laid beneath the road.

Hence, the corporation has initiated a drive led by the chief of the illegal water connection search squad, Santosh Wahule. On Tuesday, 19 illegal connections were busted in the presence of strict police bandobast. Similarly, the drive continued on Wednesday, and 22 illegal connections were removed. In total, 41 illegal connections have been destroyed in the Buddhilane area so far. The drive will continue for the next few days, Wahule said.

The drive is being executed by Executive Engineer K M Falak, Deputy Engineer Milind Bhamre, Junior Engineer Sachin Weldode, Squad Engineer Rohit Ingale, Sumer Shaikh, Hemant Hiwarale, Vaibhav Bhatkar, Swapnil Paikade, Tamij Pathan, Mohd Sharif, Sagar Dighole, Tushar Potpillewar, Abdul Gaffar, Rahul Salve, Abrar-ul-Haq, Sachin Pawar, Rahul Ragade, and others.