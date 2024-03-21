Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 18.02 Lakh Voters To Exercise Their Franchise In Hingoli

18,02,592 voters will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the Hingoli constituency. Voting in Hingoli will be hend in the second phase on April 26.

Briefing the press, Returning Officer and District Collector Jitendra Papalkar said that the administration has made preparations to conducted the polling in 2006 polling centres in the district in a peaceful environment. A meeting of the officers under the chairmanship of Papalkar was held at the district collectorate on Tuesday to discuss the preparations for the elections.

Papalkar said, "The Lok Sabha elections in the phase two will be held in Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Yeotmal-Washim, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati and Vardha constituencies. The administration under the guidance of the Election Commission is prepared to conduct the general election in a fearless and transparent atmosphere. The district and the police administrations are making full preparations for it."

As per the voters list issued on January 23, 2024, the total number of registered voters in Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency is 18,02,592, of which 9.27 lakh voters are male and 8.77 lakh are female. The polling will be done at 2,006 polling centres. As a precautionary measure, web casting has been installed at 1,003 polling centres in the district.

Similarly, the officers have been directed to provide all the facilities to the voters coming to the polling centres as per the guidelines of the Election Commission. Considering the summer, directives have been issued to erect pendals and other facilities at the centres, Papalkar said.