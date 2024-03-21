 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 18.02 Lakh Voters To Exercise Their Franchise In Hingoli
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 18.02 Lakh Voters To Exercise Their Franchise In Hingoli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 18.02 Lakh Voters To Exercise Their Franchise In Hingoli

As per the voters list issued on January 23, 2024, the total number of registered voters in Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency is 18,02,592, of which 9.27 lakh voters are male and 8.77 lakh are female. The polling will be done at 2,006 polling centres. As a precautionary measure, web casting has been installed at 1,003 polling centres in the district.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
article-image

18,02,592 voters will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the Hingoli constituency. Voting in Hingoli will be hend in the second phase on April 26.

Briefing the press, Returning Officer and District Collector Jitendra Papalkar said that the administration has made preparations to conducted the polling in 2006 polling centres in the district in a peaceful environment. A meeting of the officers under the chairmanship of Papalkar was held at the district collectorate on Tuesday to discuss the preparations for the elections.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP All Set To Capture Congress' Stronghold In Nanded
article-image

Papalkar said, "The Lok Sabha elections in the phase two will be held in Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Yeotmal-Washim, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati and Vardha constituencies. The administration under the guidance of the Election Commission is prepared to conduct the general election in a fearless and transparent atmosphere. The district and the police administrations are making full preparations for it."

As per the voters list issued on January 23, 2024, the total number of registered voters in Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency is 18,02,592, of which 9.27 lakh voters are male and 8.77 lakh are female. The polling will be done at 2,006 polling centres. As a precautionary measure, web casting has been installed at 1,003 polling centres in the district.

Read Also
Nanded: In Another Blow To Congress, 55 Former Corporators Join BJP In Ashok Chavan's Presence;...
article-image

Similarly, the officers have been directed to provide all the facilities to the voters coming to the polling centres as per the guidelines of the Election Commission. Considering the summer, directives have been issued to erect pendals and other facilities at the centres, Papalkar said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 18.02 Lakh Voters To Exercise Their Franchise In Hingoli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 18.02 Lakh Voters To Exercise Their Franchise In Hingoli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Women's Wing Officers Disgruntled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Women's Wing Officers Disgruntled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3.5 Years Old Girl Dies After Falling From Building

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3.5 Years Old Girl Dies After Falling From Building

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP All Set To Capture Congress' Stronghold In Nanded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP All Set To Capture Congress' Stronghold In Nanded

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seizes 482 Firearms In Last 5 Years, Highest In 2023

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seizes 482 Firearms In Last 5 Years, Highest In 2023