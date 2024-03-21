 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP All Set To Capture Congress' Stronghold In Nanded
Manish Gajbhiye, Thursday, March 21, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
After securing the Lok Sabha seat from the Nanded constituency in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to establish its dominance in Nanded in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Nanded district has traditionally been a stronghold of the Congress. However, the BJP's Prataprao Chikhalikar's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections shattered the Congress's supremacy. Now, the BJP is once again gearing up to gain control over the Nanded constituency. This task may be made easier as former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who was once seen as the strongest rival to Chikhalikar, has now joined the BJP.

This development poses a significant challenge for the Congress party. As of now, the Congress has not announced its candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, leading to a chaotic situation among party workers.

Ashok Chavan contested the Lok Sabha election for the first time from the Nanded constituency in 1987 and emerged victorious. However, he faced defeat in 1989. Despite facing setbacks between 1989 and 2004, Nanded has historically remained a Congress stronghold.

The fate of both the Congress and the BJP in Nanded will be decided by the total of 2,693,715 voters in the constituency during the upcoming elections scheduled for April 26th.

