 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹24 Crore Proposal To Address Water Issue In Nanded
The Drinking Water Scarcity Eradication Cells under the District Collectorate invite proposals from the taluka and zila parishads annually to address water issues in villages and hamlets. Subsequently, detailed planning is undertaken to provide water, and the report is forwarded to the state government.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

While Nanded district is currently not experiencing water scarcity, there are concerns that the district may face severe shortages in April and May. In anticipation of this, the district administration has initiated measures to address the impending water problem.

A proposal amounting to ₹24.10 crore has been prepared by the district administration to meet the water requirements of 1,089 villages and 482 hamlets in the district.

Water scarcity is an annual challenge in Nanded district from January to June, prompting various measures to meet drinking water needs. The proposed expenditure includes ₹9.76 crore for new well construction, ₹13.12 crore for the drinking water tap scheme, ₹5.89 crore for integrated schemes, ₹1.67 crore for special repairs, ₹2.21 crore for acquiring private wells, ₹60 lakh for water transportation by tankers, and ₹83.50 lakh for well desilting.

