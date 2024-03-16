Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹15 Crore Sanctioned For Repairing Roads In Waluj

A fund of ₹15 crore was sanctioned for the repair of roads in the Waluj industrial area, and the tarring work on roads in Bajajnagar was inaugurated by MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Friday. The condition of the roads in the Waluj industrial area has been deteriorating, and these roads are always crowded as workers commute daily on them.

The working-class people reside in the Bajajnagar area and work in various companies in the Waluj industrial area. However, the roads in Bajajnagar are in poor condition. Workers face severe inconvenience due to potholes in various places while traveling on these roads, especially during the rainy season. To provide better facilities to the people, a fund of ₹15 crore was sanctioned for road tarring. The actual work began on Saturday.

The residents expressed gratitude to the administration for showing eagerness to provide road facilities and also demanded that drainage line work should be started in this area soon. MLA Shirsat stated that the inauguration was done early as the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election can be imposed anytime, potentially delaying the work.