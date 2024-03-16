 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹15 Crore Sanctioned For Repairing Roads In Waluj
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹15 Crore Sanctioned For Repairing Roads In Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹15 Crore Sanctioned For Repairing Roads In Waluj

The working-class people reside in the Bajajnagar area and work in various companies in the Waluj industrial area. However, the roads in Bajajnagar are in poor condition. Workers face severe inconvenience due to potholes in various places while traveling on these roads, especially during the rainy season.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
article-image

A fund of ₹15 crore was sanctioned for the repair of roads in the Waluj industrial area, and the tarring work on roads in Bajajnagar was inaugurated by MLA Sanjay Shirsat on Friday. The condition of the roads in the Waluj industrial area has been deteriorating, and these roads are always crowded as workers commute daily on them.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NWMC Saves ₹3 Crore Due To Absence Of Corporators
article-image

The working-class people reside in the Bajajnagar area and work in various companies in the Waluj industrial area. However, the roads in Bajajnagar are in poor condition. Workers face severe inconvenience due to potholes in various places while traveling on these roads, especially during the rainy season. To provide better facilities to the people, a fund of ₹15 crore was sanctioned for road tarring. The actual work began on Saturday.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Schools Land Issue Pending For 18 Years Resolved
article-image

The residents expressed gratitude to the administration for showing eagerness to provide road facilities and also demanded that drainage line work should be started in this area soon. MLA Shirsat stated that the inauguration was done early as the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election can be imposed anytime, potentially delaying the work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mumbai University Clinches Championship In ‘Indradhanush’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mumbai University Clinches Championship In ‘Indradhanush’

VIDEO: Pune Metro Launches Emergency Medical Room At Civil Court Station

VIDEO: Pune Metro Launches Emergency Medical Room At Civil Court Station

Pune's Fergusson College Students Drive Voter Engagement Efforts - PHOTOS INSIDE

Pune's Fergusson College Students Drive Voter Engagement Efforts - PHOTOS INSIDE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Death Of Missing Student Creates Sensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Death Of Missing Student Creates Sensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹15 Crore Sanctioned For Repairing Roads In Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹15 Crore Sanctioned For Repairing Roads In Waluj