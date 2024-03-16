Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NWMC Saves ₹3 Crore Due To Absence Of Corporators

The Nanded–Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC) has managed to save ₹3 crore over the past two years owing to the absence of corporators during this period. With the municipal corporation currently being administered under an appointed administrator and no corporators in office, the funds allocated for honorarium and travel allowance for the corporators have remained untouched. However, residents are questioning the allocation of these saved funds.

The Municipal elections have been put on hold indefinitely, and the administration is currently under the oversight of the appointed administrator. The delay in NWMC elections can be attributed to issues such as the ward structure, OBC reservation, and other logistical challenges, leading to the termination of the general body two years ago. As a result, all administrative functions are being handled by appointed officers.

The NWMC comprises 86 corporators, including 81 elected members and 5 nominated members, each receiving a monthly honorarium of ₹10,000. Additionally, various office expenses incurred by the mayor, deputy mayor, house leader, leader of the opposition, and chairpersons of different committees, including significant petrol allowances, have also been spared. Consequently, the corporation has accumulated substantial savings over the past two years due to the absence of these expenditures.

However, there is a lack of clarity regarding the allocation of these accumulated funds by the administration.