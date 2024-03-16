Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Schools Land Issue Pending For 18 Years Resolved

The longstanding issue concerning the land allocated for schools under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has finally been resolved after negotiations between Administrator G. Srikant and CIDCO Chief Administrator Bhagyashree Vispute, nearly 18 years after it arose.

According to the details, CIDCO had allocated land for operating municipal schools in the city in 1991. However, after CIDCO merged with CSMC in 2006, the rent from 1991 to 2006 remained unpaid by CSMC. Consequently, the CIDCO administration ceased payment of property tax and water tax to the corporation.

The CIDCO administration insisted that CSMC settle the pending rent for the land or adjust it against property and water taxes. However, no decision had been reached on the matter since 2006.

Subsequently, G. Srikant examined the issue and convened a meeting with CIDCO officers to address it. It was agreed that both offices would settle their pending dues with each other. Consequently, G. Srikant and Bhagyashree Vispute exchanged cheques, resolving the longstanding issue permanently on March 14.

The CIDCO administration issued a cheque of ₹1.44 crore for property and water taxes, while the corporation issued a cheque of ₹1.06 crore to CIDCO for the pending rent of the land.