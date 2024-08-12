 'Change Pune CP' Trends On X, Netizens Say, 'Enough Is Enough'
"The neglect of public safety in Pune calls for a serious reevaluation of our police leadership. It's time to make a change. Change Pune CP," stated an X user

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
'Change Pune CP' Trends On X, Netizens Say, 'Enough Is Enough' | ANI Photo

Netizens on Monday called for the transfer of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, with numerous posts on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the phrase "Change Pune CP."

One user wrote, "Enough is enough! Pune can’t afford to keep ignoring the rise in crime. It’s time we push for a change in leadership that actually cares about our safety. Change Pune CP."

Another user said, "Pune deserves a proactive and dynamic Police Commissioner. Time for a change. Change Pune CP."

"The neglect of public safety in Pune calls for a serious reevaluation of our police leadership. It's time to make a change. Change Pune CP," stated a third user.

A fourth user emphasised, "The increase in criminal activities in Pune is concerning. It’s clear that we need stronger leadership within the police department. Change Pune CP."

A fifth user noted, "Growing public discontent with the Pune Police Commissioner suggests it might be time for a change in leadership. Change Pune CP."

Alongside these posts, netizens shared screenshots highlighting various issues in the city, from the Porsche crash case to frequent traffic congestion.

Check out the reactions below:

