'Change Pune CP' Trends On X, Netizens Say, 'Enough Is Enough' | ANI Photo

Netizens on Monday called for the transfer of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, with numerous posts on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the phrase "Change Pune CP."

One user wrote, "Enough is enough! Pune can’t afford to keep ignoring the rise in crime. It’s time we push for a change in leadership that actually cares about our safety. Change Pune CP."

Another user said, "Pune deserves a proactive and dynamic Police Commissioner. Time for a change. Change Pune CP."

"The neglect of public safety in Pune calls for a serious reevaluation of our police leadership. It's time to make a change. Change Pune CP," stated a third user.

A fourth user emphasised, "The increase in criminal activities in Pune is concerning. It’s clear that we need stronger leadership within the police department. Change Pune CP."

A fifth user noted, "Growing public discontent with the Pune Police Commissioner suggests it might be time for a change in leadership. Change Pune CP."

Alongside these posts, netizens shared screenshots highlighting various issues in the city, from the Porsche crash case to frequent traffic congestion.

Check out the reactions below:

Our beloved Pune deserves better! The increase in crimes and insufficient police response is unacceptable. Let’s push for leadership that prioritizes our safety. Change Pune CP pic.twitter.com/KtYiSth7Ph — Krunal sharma (@rana2_krunal) August 12, 2024

People should pay attention to everything. There are a lot of problems in Pune because there is a huge shortage of police there.Change Pune CP@Dev_Fadnavis @amitshah pic.twitter.com/wZ4Ca07gUb — Deepika Sharma (@Deepika8343) August 12, 2024

Public safety is first priority but it seems Pune police neglects it .it is time to change Pune CP..

Change Pune CP pic.twitter.com/WMkhG1W0Z5 — अनिल माने (@Nandan__27) August 12, 2024

Pune's safety is at risk with increasing crimes and insufficient police action. Let's push for a change in leadership....

Change Pune CP pic.twitter.com/LckNetfbVo — Subarna Ghosh (@SubarnaGho79756) August 12, 2024

The inefficiency in addressing public concerns calls for immediate changes in Pune’s police leadership.

Change Pune CP pic.twitter.com/vHyLhY581K — Kirti Limaye (@sabnam441303) August 12, 2024

The surge in crime and administrative issues in Pune is a call for stronger and more effective leadership. Let's support a change. Change Pune CP. pic.twitter.com/ag9Jbwcp8G — Yuli (@Yuli657597) August 12, 2024