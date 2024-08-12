 Drug Menace Continues in Pune: Police Bust Major Racket, Seize Mephedrone Worth Over ₹1 Crore, Arrest 3 Highly Educated Youth
Monday, August 12, 2024
In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Pune Police uncovered a major racket in the Vishrantwadi area, seizing over ₹1 crore worth of mephedrone (MD) on Saturday.

Three highly educated young men—Srinivas Godje, Rohit Bende, and Nimish Abhnave—were arrested in connection with the case. Ganesh Ingale, Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated that they are interrogating the suspects to determine the source of the narcotics and will take further action accordingly.

Held after tip-off

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics unit of the Crime Branch raided the Vighnaharta apartment complex in Lohegaon, leading to the seizure of 471 grams of mephedrone. A case has been registered at the Vishrantwadi Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Preliminary investigations suggest a possible link to international drug trafficking, indicating a larger network at play.

This arrest is a significant blow to the drug racket, and further investigations are underway. The increase in drug trafficking in Pune is a growing concern, as the city has become a hub for narcotics.

The police, acting on a tip-off, found the suspects near the Vighnaharta apartment complex. They were arrested on the spot, and a search revealed 471 grams of mephedrone, four mobile phones, a car, two two-wheelers, and two weighing machines. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹1.89 crore.

Further investigations continue as the police work to uncover the full extent of this drug network. The suspects are currently in custody, awaiting legal proceedings.

