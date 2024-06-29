Pune Drugs Case: Don't Compare Pune To Punjab, Says Murlidhar Mohol | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, emphasised on Saturday that it was inappropriate to compare Pune to Punjab based on a few drug-related incidents. He urged the opposition not to make hasty comments that could tarnish the city's image, known for its rich history and culture.

"Undoubtedly, the recent incidents are not good for the city. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, have taken serious note and issued directives to the police. Actions are underway. Personally, I have instructed Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to establish a dedicated cell to investigate drug-related cases thoroughly. We need to identify the sources of drugs entering the city, apprehend the culprits involved in trafficking and consumption. No one should be spared. However, I firmly believe that Pune should not be equated with Punjab; it has a strong cultural heritage that must be preserved. This responsibility lies with everyone, including the opposition. It's essential that we unite to combat this problem," said the Pune MP.

Mohol's remarks follow reports of alleged drug consumption at the Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Fergusson College Road, which came to light during a police raid last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Singh Gill confirmed on Friday that three individuals, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in connection with the case. The police investigation was initiated after a video surfaced showing two individuals, Nitin Thombre and Karan Mishra, allegedly in possession of drugs inside the L3 bar's restroom.

"One of the three suspects supplied the drug, likely mephedrone, used by Thombre and Mishra at L3. The other two individuals, including the Nigerian national, were involved in supplying drugs to the third suspect. We seized cocaine valued at ₹75,000 and 7 grams of mephedrone powder. All three have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," Gill stated.

The police have arrested a total of 13 individuals in connection with the L3 investigation, while the excise department has detained six others for violations related to liquor stocks and other offences.

Following the suspension of its license by the excise department, the bar was sealed, and civic authorities demolished unauthorised structures. Additionally, the owners have been booked under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act.