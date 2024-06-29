 Pune News: 16-Year-Old Driving Water Tanker Collides With Duo On Bike On NIBM Road
The incident took place around 6:30am on Saturday

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Pune News: 16-Year-Old Driving Water Tanker Collides With Duo On Bike On NIBM Road | Sourced

Another case of underage driving leading to an accident in Pune took place on Saturday morning. A 16-year-old driving a water tanker collided with a scooter on NIBM Road in Kondhwa, injuring two people.

According to the information received, two women, Geeta Santosh Dhume and Soni Chandrasingh Rathod, were on a scooter when the water tanker driven by the teenager collided with them from behind near Everjoy Society. The incident took place around 6:30am.

Dhume and Rathod sustained injuries and have been admitted to Satyanand Hospital in Kondhwa. The police will record their statements after their treatment, and accordingly, action will be taken against the teenager.

This comes only a few days after two software professionals lost their lives after their bike was hit by a speeding Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19. According to police, a 17-year-old minor was driving the high-end car in a drunken state at the time of the accident.

