Caught On Camera: People Brazenly Drink Liquor At Open Gym In Pune's Navi Sangvi (WATCH VIDEO) | Ankit Shukla

Following the Porsche crash case and the viral video of the Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Pune's Fergusson College Road operating and serving liquor beyond permissible hours, the city police have launched a massive crackdown against such establishments. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself ordered initiating strict action against illegal pubs and bulldozing all structures flouting building rules. After this, the civic officials prepared a list of some 100 establishments in order to take action against them.

Amidst this, The Free Press Journal observed people brazenly drinking liquor in open spaces — one such place is the open gym in the Navi Sangvi area. It has become a hotspot for drunkards during the evening hours. Meanwhile, local residents have alleged lack of patrolling by police here is the reason for the drunkards crawling the space.

Mrunal Balsane, a local, said, "The open gym is just opposite the Sangvi Police station; despite that, drunkards have no fear. Police do not take any action against them. If regular inspection and patrolling will be started, it will be good. Senior citizens, women, and children go for exercise in the evening. But they are not able to walk the full track because these smokers and drunkards openly sit on the spot consuming alcohol, cigarettes, etc."

Siddharth Kamble, another local, expressed, "Police should increase their patrolling time and take strict action against the drunkards. It is a threat to public safety. If any unfortunate incident happens, the police will be responsible for that."

Speaking to this newspaper, Mahesh Bansode, Senior PI, Sangvi Police Station, said, "The patrolling team has been appointed to curb such menace. Our team will take action if someone is found drinking alcohol in a public place."