 Air India Express Pune-Delhi Flight Cancellation Sparks Passenger Outrage (WATCH VIDEO)
Air India Express Pune-Delhi Flight Cancellation Sparks Passenger Outrage (WATCH VIDEO)

Air India Express Pune-Delhi Flight Cancellation Sparks Passenger Outrage (WATCH VIDEO)

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing passengers chanting slogans against the airline

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Air India Express Pune-Delhi Flight Cancellation Sparks Passenger Outrage (WATCH VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

The cancellation of an Air India Express flight, scheduled for 6:40am on Friday from Pune to Delhi, caused significant inconvenience to passengers who expressed their outrage at the airport. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing passengers chanting slogans against the airline.

Speaking anonymously, a passenger said, "We were given second-class treatment by the airline representatives. They provided no answers to passengers' queries. There was even no provision for drinking water. Everyone was furious, leading to a huge outcry.''

This only comes a few days after Pune author Aditya Kondawar lashed out at Air India Express over flight delays and untidiness. He further expressed that he would pay extra but would not fly Air India Express in his life again.

"Dear @AirIndiaX, Thank you for teaching me a very valuable lesson last night. Never, and I mean it with all seriousness - I am never flying Air India Express in my life again - I will pay 100% extra cost if needed but will take other airlines that are on time. Will take a bullock cart but not your airline (sic)," Kondawar wrote.

Narrating the incident, the author said his flight was at 9:50pm which took off around 12:15am. "The flight was stinking and the seats were so dirty and full of stains," he added. He said he reached home at 3am.

Kondawar concluded, "I have immense respect for the Tata group and their leaders - I expect perfection from them always and this is a disaster honestly speaking!"

