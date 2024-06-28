Ashadhi Wari 2024: Palkhi Route, Traffic Diversion In Pune City, Halting Points For Warkaris And More | File Photo

The palkhi of Sant Tukaram Maharaj has commenced its journey from Dehu today (June 28), while that of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj will begin from Alandi tomorrow (June 29). Upon arriving in Pune city on June 30, both palkhis will take a rest day. The Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhi will stay at Nivdunga Vitthal Mandir, and the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhi will stay at the Palkhi Vithoba Mandir. The next day, both palkhis will start their separate journeys towards Pandharpur.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune police traffic departments have announced plans for road diversions and closures for the processions to pass through. Additionally, metro works will likely slow down for a few days to facilitate the movement of palkhis and devotees. Traffic police and metro authorities have introduced diversions in the Shivajinagar area. The stretch near Agriculture College Chowk has been temporarily closed to traffic. Movements of heavy materials and trucks will also be halted on the day of the procession's arrival.

| Date | Halt |

| June 29 | Akurdi |

| June 30 | Nana Peth |

| July 1 | Pune |

| July 2 | Loni Kalbhor |

| July 3 | Yawat |

| July 4 | Varvand |

| July 5 | Undawadi |

| July 6 | Baramati Sharada School |

| July 7 | Sansar |

| July 8 | Anthurne |

| July 9 | Nimgaon Ketki |

| July 10 | Indapur |

| July 11 | Sarati |

| July 12 | Akluj Mane School |

| July 13 | Borgaon |

| July 14 | Pirachi Kuroli |

| July 15 | Wakhari |

| July 16 | Pandharpur |

| Date | Halt |

| June 29 | Alandi |

| June 30 | Bhawani Peth |

| July 1 | Pune |

| July 2 | Saswad |

| July 3 | Saswad |

| July 4 | Jejuri |

| July 5 | Velhe |

| July 6 | Lonand |

| July 7 | Lonand |

| July 8 | Taradgaon |

| July 9 | Phaltan |

| July 10 | Barad |

| July 11 | Natepute |

| July 12 | Malshiras |

| July 13 | Velapur |

| July 14 | Bhandishegaon |

| July 15 | Wakhari |

| July 16 | Pandharpur |

The Ashadi Ekadashi is on July 17.