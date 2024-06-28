Pune Builder Accused Of Land Grabbing, Death Threats; Victims Speak Out After Viral Video (WATCH) | Video Screengrab

When the Porsche crash case made headlines, several people came forward, accusing the minor's father, Vishal Agarwal, a prominent builder in Pune, of land grabbing and issuing death threats. A similar scenario has emerged after a video of another builder, Prabhakar Bhosale, went viral on social media. In the footage, Bhosale is seen threatening a farmer by pulling out a revolver-like weapon before being restrained by two other individuals. At least two people have spoken to The Free Press Journal, accusing Bhosale of grabbing their lands and threatening their families.

Tejas Mohite, a resident of Sangamwadi, said, "Our land in Dhamari village in Shirur taluka was grabbed by Bhosale and his family. He took our signature by fraud in December 2022. He forcefully took our land by sending goons with weapons." "Despite multiple complaints at Shikrapur Police station, no action has been taken against him. Bhosale also threatened to kill us if we raised our voice. The whole system is managed by him," Mohite added.

Mahadur Mohite, Tejas' father, said, "We have been mentally and physically harassed by Bhosale. He frequently visits our agricultural land accompanied by goons. They even attacked me for reaching out to the police over the matter. Approximately 25 acres of land has been grabbed by them. We have not sold our land. We are still in fear, however, we were motivated to speak after Bhosale's video went viral on social media. We request the police to give us justice and take action against the builder."

Suresh Vishwanath Shelar, president of Loksahir Anna Bhau Sathe Sanstha, Dhanori, accused Bhosale of another fraud. "Bhosale was given a contract for constructing a total of 206 flats. He did build 206 flats but sold them to 850 people. Accordingly, we have filed a complaint at Vishrantwadi police station. All those people who have been cheated are coming to the police station and giving information," stated Shelar.

'It wasn't a revolver'

A police probe has revealed that the revolver-like weapon with which Bhosale threatened Mangesh Shivaji Panchmukh (34), a farmer from Ranjangaon, was actually a cigarette lighter. DCP (Zone 4) Vijay Magar, who supervised the probe, said that they have concluded the weapon seen in the viral video is a lighter.

Watch Video:

#Pune | Not Revolver, Pune Builder Threatened Farmer With Lighter In Viral Video



DCP (Zone 4) Vijay Magar, who supervised the probe, said that they have concluded the weapon seen in the viral video is a lighter pic.twitter.com/30xk147Rft — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 28, 2024

Magar said that Mangesh filed a complaint on April 3, 2023, against four individuals including Bhosale. He alleged that Bhosale threatened him with a revolver when he demanded the balance payment in a land deal.

According to the police investigation, it was revealed that Mangesh had sold his land in Ranjangaon to Bhosale. All transactions related to the sale had been completed. Furthermore, Mangesh had assisted Bhosale in other land transactions for which Bhosale had agreed to pay Mangesh ₹6 lakh. However, after initially paying ₹2 lakh, Bhosale refused to pay the pending amount. Despite Mangesh's repeated attempts to contact Bhosale, Bhosale refused to pay the said amount.

Magar said that Mangesh, in a statement recorded before the police, admitted that the firearm seen in the video was a lighter and that he had filed the complaint in an attempt to get money from Bhosale.