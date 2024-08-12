 Pune: Supriya Sule Urges Maharashtra Govt To Immediately Start Civil Court-Swargate Metro Stretch
HomePunePune: Supriya Sule Urges Maharashtra Govt To Immediately Start Civil Court-Swargate Metro Stretch

Pune: Supriya Sule Urges Maharashtra Govt To Immediately Start Civil Court-Swargate Metro Stretch

Pune Metro conducted a trial run on this route in February, passing through Budhwar Peth and Mandai stations en route to Swargate

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Supriya Sule | Facebook

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Monday urged the Maharashtra government to immediately start the Civil Court-Swargate stretch of the Pune Metro.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader wrote, "The work on the metro line from Civil Court to Swargate in Pune has been ongoing for a long time. The Metro administration should clarify its current status and when this route will be available for public service. I request the government to start this route as soon as possible for the convenience of the citizens."

Speaking to The Free Press Journal earlier this month, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations), Maha Metro, stated that the Swargate Metro Station is scheduled to open by September 15.

The original deadline for starting operations from Civil Court to Swargate was March 31. However, the opening was postponed due to the model code of conduct in force for the Lok Sabha elections.

Pune Metro conducted a trial run on this route in February, passing through Budhwar Peth and Mandai stations en route to Swargate.

The distances between the stations are: Civil Court to Budhwar Peth (0.85 km), Budhwar Peth to Mandai (1 km), and Mandai to Swargate (1.48 km).

Upon the completion of this route, phase one of the Pune Metro project will be complete. Presently, the Vanaz to Ramwadi route is fully operational, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court route is partially functional, awaiting the underground stretch to Swargate.

Meanwhile, Yerwada Metro Station is likely to open on August 15, Sonawane said. The station was slated to be operational in May, but due to the model code of conduct, work on the entry and exit gates was halted. Previously, when the entry and exit points were constructed, locals expressed dissatisfaction, citing potential traffic issues. Subsequently, a decision was made to rebuild these points.

