 Man Arrested at Pune Airport for Attempting to Board Flight with Forged Ticket
Authorities reported that he was trying to board a flight to Lucknow with his father, who had a legitimate ticket.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Man Arrested at Pune Airport for Attempting to Board Flight with Forged Ticket | File Photo

While we often read about people getting caught while traveling without tickets, a recent case has emerged of a man being apprehended in Pune for attempting to board a flight with a forged ticket.

According to a report by the Indian Express, a 27-year-old man was arrested by Pune city police on Sunday morning for allegedly entering Pune Airport with a fake airline ticket. Authorities reported that he was trying to board a flight to Lucknow with his father, who had a legitimate ticket.

Travel agent also booked

The accused has been identified as Saleem Golekhan, a resident of Mohan Nagar in Chinchwad. The Vimantal police station has filed an FIR in the case. Additionally, the police have also booked travel agent Nasseruddin Khan, a resident of Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, who provided the forged ticket.

The report states that the accused wanted to travel with his father, who had come to visit him in Pune, and therefore acquired the fake ticket. However, he was caught by the airline staff and handed over to the authorities. Further investigation into the case is underway.

