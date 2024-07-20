 Central Railway To Run Additional AC Special Trains Between Pune & Danapur
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCentral Railway To Run Additional AC Special Trains Between Pune & Danapur

Central Railway To Run Additional AC Special Trains Between Pune & Danapur

The trains will halt at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, and Ara

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Central Railway To Run Additional AC Special Trains Between Pune & Danapur | File Photo

Central Railway has decided to run additional AC special trains between Pune and Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train number 01421 Pune-Danapur AC special will leave Pune at 7:55pm on July 21 and July 25 (two trips) and will reach Danapur at 4:30am on the third day.

Read Also
Pune Shocking Video: Speeding Car Hits Bike On Ahmednagar-Kalyan Highway, Throws Couple Into Air
article-image

Train number 01422 Danapur–Pune AC special will leave Danapur at 6:30am on July 23 and July 27 (two trips) and will reach Pune at 5:35 pm the next day.

The trains will halt at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

Read Also
Pune: Drunk Men Hijack Civic Bus, Drive Recklessly, Hit Pedestrians and Vehicles
article-image

The composition of the trains is 18 AC 3-tier economy class coaches and two generator cars.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Cake Artist Prachi Dhabal Deb Honoured At Oxford University For Excellence In Royal Icing Art...

Pune Cake Artist Prachi Dhabal Deb Honoured At Oxford University For Excellence In Royal Icing Art...

Over 14 Lakh Warkaris Benefit From Healthcare Services During Ashadhi Wari 2024

Over 14 Lakh Warkaris Benefit From Healthcare Services During Ashadhi Wari 2024

FPJ Pune Exclusive: Neglected PMC Shops In Parvati Turn Into Garbage Dump

FPJ Pune Exclusive: Neglected PMC Shops In Parvati Turn Into Garbage Dump

Central Railway To Run Additional AC Special Trains Between Pune & Danapur

Central Railway To Run Additional AC Special Trains Between Pune & Danapur

Pune Shocking Video: Speeding Car Hits Bike On Ahmednagar-Kalyan Highway, Throws Couple Into Air

Pune Shocking Video: Speeding Car Hits Bike On Ahmednagar-Kalyan Highway, Throws Couple Into Air