Central Railway To Run Additional AC Special Trains Between Pune & Danapur

Central Railway has decided to run additional AC special trains between Pune and Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train number 01421 Pune-Danapur AC special will leave Pune at 7:55pm on July 21 and July 25 (two trips) and will reach Danapur at 4:30am on the third day.

Train number 01422 Danapur–Pune AC special will leave Danapur at 6:30am on July 23 and July 27 (two trips) and will reach Pune at 5:35 pm the next day.

The trains will halt at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

The composition of the trains is 18 AC 3-tier economy class coaches and two generator cars.