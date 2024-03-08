Central Railway To Run 22 Holi Special Trains From Pune, Click Here For Details |

Railways have decided to run Holi Special Trains to clear the extra rush of passengers from Pune.

The details are as follows:

1. PUNE- KANPUR-PUNE (4 trips)

Train no 01037 Pune- Kanpur special Express will leave Pune at 06.35 hrs on every Wednesday on 20.3.2024 & 27.03.2024 and will reach Kanpur at 07.10 hrs the next day.

Train no 01038 Kanpur - Pune special Express will leave Kanpur at 08.50 hrs every Thursday on 21.3.2024 & 28.03.2024 and will reach Pune at 12.05 hrs the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamplapati, Bina, Virangna Laxmibai Jhansi Jn. & Urai.

Composition: Total 17 ICF coaches:- One First AC, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier,

5 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van.

2. PUNE- SAWANTWADI ROAD-PUNE (6 trips)

Train no. 01441 Pune- Sawantwadi Road special Express will leave Pune at 09.35 hrs on every Tuesday on 12.3.2024, 19.3.2024 & 26.03.2024 and will reach Sawantwadi at 22.30 hrs same day.

Train no. 01442 Sawantwadi Road - Pune special Express will leave Sawantwadi at 23.25 hrs on Wednesday 13.3.2024, 20.3.2024 & 27.03.2024 and will reach Pune at 12.15 hrs the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Kankavali, Sindhudurg & Kudal.

Composition: Total 20 LHB coaches:- Three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, One Luggage cum

Guard’s brake van, One Generator car.

3. PUNE- THIVIM-PUNE (8 trips)

Train no. 01445 Pune- Thivim special Express will leave Pune at 18.45 hrs on every Friday on 08.3.2024, 15.3.2024, 22.3.2024 & 29.03.2024 and will reach Thivim at 08.30 hrs next day.

Train no 01446 Thivim – Pune special Express will leave Thivim at 09.45 hrs on every Sunday on 10.3.2024, 17.3.2024, 24.3.2024 & 31.03.2024 and will reach Pune at 23.55 hrs same day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal & Sawantwadi Road.

Composition: Total 22 ICF coaches:- One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 sleeper class, six General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van.

4. PUNE- DANAPUR-PUNE (4trips)

Train no. 01105 Pune- Danapur special Express will leave Pune at 16.15 hrs every Sunday on 17.3.2024 & 24.03.2024 and will reach Danapur at 22.00 hrs the next day.

Train no 01106 Danapur - Pune special Express will leave Danapur at 23.30 hrs every Monday on 18.3.2024, & 25.03.2024 and will reach Pune at 06.25 hrs third day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur (for 01106 only), Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Manikpur, Prayagraj Cheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar & Ara.

Composition: Total 22 ICF coaches:- One AC First, 8 AC-3 Tier, 06 sleeper, 7

General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van.

Reservation: Bookings for Train no. 01445 & 01105 are already open & Train no. 01137,01441/01442 will open on 10.03.2024 at all computerized reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in