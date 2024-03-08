 Central Railway To Run 22 Holi Special Trains From Pune, Click Here For Details
Central Railway To Run 22 Holi Special Trains From Pune, Click Here For Details

Bookings for Train no. 01445 & 01105 are already open & Train no. 01137,01441/01442 will open on 10.03.2024 at all computerized reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
Railways have decided to run Holi Special Trains to clear the extra rush of passengers from Pune.

Railways have decided to run Holi Special Trains to clear the extra rush of passengers from Pune.

The details are as follows: 

1. PUNE- KANPUR-PUNE (4 trips)

Train no 01037 Pune- Kanpur special Express will leave Pune at 06.35 hrs on every Wednesday on 20.3.2024 & 27.03.2024  and will reach Kanpur at 07.10 hrs the next day.

Train no 01038 Kanpur - Pune special Express will leave Kanpur at 08.50 hrs every Thursday on 21.3.2024 & 28.03.2024 and will reach Pune at 12.05 hrs the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line,  Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamplapati, Bina, Virangna Laxmibai  Jhansi Jn. & Urai. 

Composition: Total 17 ICF coaches:- One First AC, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 

5 Sleeper Class,  8 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van.

2. PUNE- SAWANTWADI ROAD-PUNE   (6 trips)

Train no. 01441 Pune- Sawantwadi Road special Express will leave Pune at 09.35 hrs on every Tuesday on 12.3.2024, 19.3.2024 & 26.03.2024  and will reach Sawantwadi at 22.30 hrs same day.

Train no. 01442 Sawantwadi Road - Pune special Express will leave Sawantwadi at 23.25 hrs on Wednesday 13.3.2024, 20.3.2024 & 27.03.2024  and will reach Pune at 12.15 hrs the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Kankavali, Sindhudurg & Kudal. 

Composition: Total 20 LHB coaches:- Three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, One Luggage cum   

Guard’s brake van, One Generator car. 

3.  PUNE- THIVIM-PUNE (8 trips)

Train no. 01445 Pune- Thivim special Express will leave Pune at 18.45 hrs on every Friday on 08.3.2024, 15.3.2024, 22.3.2024 & 29.03.2024  and will reach Thivim at 08.30 hrs next day.

Train no 01446 Thivim – Pune special Express will leave Thivim at 09.45 hrs on every Sunday on 10.3.2024, 17.3.2024, 24.3.2024 & 31.03.2024  and will reach Pune at 23.55 hrs same day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi Road,  Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal & Sawantwadi Road.

Composition: Total 22 ICF coaches:- One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier,  11 sleeper class, six General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van.

4.  PUNE- DANAPUR-PUNE (4trips)

Train no. 01105 Pune-  Danapur special Express will leave Pune at 16.15 hrs every Sunday on 17.3.2024 & 24.03.2024  and will reach Danapur at 22.00 hrs the next day.

Train no 01106 Danapur - Pune special Express will leave Danapur at 23.30 hrs every Monday on 18.3.2024, & 25.03.2024  and will reach Pune at 06.25 hrs third day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line,  Ahmednagar, Belapur (for 01106 only), Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Manikpur, Prayagraj Cheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar & Ara.

Composition: Total 22 ICF coaches:- One AC First,  8 AC-3 Tier,  06 sleeper, 7                        

General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van.

Reservation: Bookings for Train no. 01445 & 01105 are already open & Train no. 01137,01441/01442 will open on 10.03.2024 at all computerized reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in

