 Punit Balan Group Donates ₹5 Lakh To Pune Police Welfare Fund
Punit Balan Group Director Punit Balan, alongside Manikchand Oxyrich Director Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan, presented the contribution to Zone-3 Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
In a heartfelt gesture of appreciation and support, a donation of ₹5 lakh was extended to the Pune Police Welfare Fund during the 'Friendship Cup Cricket Championship', orchestrated by the Punit Balan Group. The event, which brought together teams representing Ganpati mandals, Navratri mandals, dhol-tasha teams, and media professionals in Pune, served as a platform to honour the dedication and sacrifice of the Pune Police Force.

Punit Balan Group (PBG) Director Punit Balan, alongside Manikchand Oxyrich Director Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan, presented the contribution to Zone-3 Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam. The occasion witnessed the presence of Maharashtra State Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Amitabh Gupta, film actor Makarand Anaspure, former MLA Jagdish Mulik, and Congress leader Mohan Joshi, among others.

Expressing his feelings, Balan lauded the pivotal role played by the Pune Police in ensuring the safety and harmony of Pune city. Acknowledging their relentless efforts in overseeing the seamless conduct of Ganeshotsav and Navratri festivals, Balan underscored the invaluable contribution of the police, whose vigilance enables citizens to partake in these festivities without apprehension. Emphasising the group's commitment to fostering talent in arts and sports, Balan reiterated their support for empowering individuals to achieve their aspirations, further manifested through the benevolent donation to the Pune Police Welfare Fund.

In addition to the donation, the PBG hosted the 'Friendship Cup Cricket Championship', featuring matches amongst teams representing diverse sectors. As a symbol of camaraderie and goodwill, a friendly match ensued between the Pune Police and PBG, culminating in a thrilling encounter.

Batting first, the PBG set a challenging target of 92 runs, with notable contributions from Kunal Bhilare (39 runs), Balan (15 runs not out), and Rahul Sathe (23 runs). However, the Pune Police team exhibited resilience, clinching a victory in the final over. Pappu Todkar's remarkable 44 runs, coupled with Kiran Gaikwad's unbeaten 35, sealed the win for the Pune Police team, amidst cheers and applause from the spectators.

