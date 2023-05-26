Brutal stabbing: Boy launches violent attack on girl in crowded market in Pune district |

In a distressing turn of events on Friday afternoon, a young man unleashed a violent stabbing attack on a young woman in the bustling weekly market of Otur in Junnar taluka. Shockingly, the assailant also targeted a woman who rushed to the victim's aid before inflicting wounds upon himself.

The attacker has been identified as Santosh Maruti Thosar, 34, from Mandarane, Junnar.

Incident unfolded in front of a crowd

The incident occurred during the usual bustling Friday market in Otur. The incident unfolded in front of a crowd of onlookers. At approximately 4:30 in the afternoon, a heated argument ensued between Santosh Tosar and the victim for reasons yet to be disclosed. In a fit of rage, Santosh drew a knife and launched a brutal attack on her, repeatedly stabbing her. Sensing the danger, another woman rushed to intervene, but she, too, fell victim to Santosh's ferocious assault.

Stabbed himself after attacking her

Despite the wounds inflicted upon her, the victim managed to break free and flee approximately 100 meters before collapsing in front of a nearby shop due to severe bleeding. Santosh had mercilessly stabbed her abdomen five to six times.

Then Santosh turned the knife on himself, stabbing his own abdomen two to three times. Varsha was promptly rushed to a private hospital in Alephata for immediate medical attention, while Santosh is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Narayangaon.

Authorities are actively investigating the motives behind the attack and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

