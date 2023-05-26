Pune Police Bust Drug Peddling Gang Using Dunzo, Arrest Highly Educated Individuals

Pune Police bust drug peddling gang using Dunzo: Highly educated individuals arrested with LSD Seized | Representative pic

In a noteworthy breakthrough, the Anti Narcotics Cell Pune has successfully dismantled a drug peddling gang that exploited the popular food delivery app, Dunzo Online Delivery, to discreetly sell drugs. Among those apprehended are Rohan Deepak Gavai (24), a final-year MBA student residing on DP Road, Karve Putla, Kothrud; Sushant Kashinath Gaikwad (36), an engineer residing in Baner, from Kodoli, Satara; Dhiraj Deepak Lalvani (24) from Pimple Saudagar; Deepak Laxman Gehlot (25) from Suncity Road; and Omkar Ramesh Patil (25) from Wakad.

Drugs and illicit goods worth over ₹53 lakhs seized

The arrests were made subsequent to the seizure of 1032 pieces of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), weighing a total of 17 grams and valued at ₹51 lakh 60 thousand. Additionally, other illicit goods worth ₹53 lakh 35 thousand were confiscated. The investigation was initiated following the apprehension of Rohan Gavai with LSD worth ₹90,000 in his possession. During questioning, Gavai disclosed the identities of his associates, leading to the subsequent arrests of the remaining four individuals from different locations in Pune.

Read Also Pune: 6 held in IPL betting racket bust in Kharadi

3 masterminds and others peddlers

Further investigation unveiled that the arrested individuals possess impressive educational backgrounds. Gavai, currently pursuing his MBA, is in the final year of his studies. Similarly, Sushant Kashinath Gaikwad, an engineer, and his companions have also attained significant educational qualifications.

According to inquiries, Dhiraj, Deepak, and Omkar served as the masterminds behind the drug peddling network, while the others operated as peddlers. The gang's motive for engaging in this illicit trade was to finance their extravagant parties and personal hobbies.

Gang's strategy

The gang employed a clever strategy to execute their operations. They established contact with potential buyers through WhatsApp and then utilized the food delivery app to place orders. The drugs were concealed within the parcels, unbeknownst to the unsuspecting delivery personnel.

The success of this operation can be attributed to the concerted efforts of Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumarr, Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, and Assistant Police Inspector Shailaja Jankar.