 21% drop in accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway than last year
21% drop in accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway than last year

21% drop in accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway than last year

From January to April of this year, 74 accidents were reported, down from 94 accidents recorded during corresponding months in 2022

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

Mumbai: In a commendable achievement for road safety, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has witnessed a reduction in accidents and fatalities. According to data released by the state transport department, the number of accidents on the expressway has dropped by 21% in the first four months of the current year compared to the same period in 2022.

The statistics reveal that from January to April of this year, a total of 74 accidents were reported, down from the 94 accidents recorded during the corresponding months in 2022. Moreover, fatalities have also seen a decline of 10%, with the number of deaths falling from 61 in 2022 to 55 in the current year.

24x7 mass drive on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Highway Traffic, Dr Ravinder Singal, highlighted the positive impact of the authorities' efforts, stating that the decrease in road accident deaths extended beyond the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and encompassed the entire state. Singal credited the success to the initiation of a 24x7 mass drive on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, with dedicated personnel cracking down on traffic violators since December 2022.

“The collaborative efforts of the authorities, NGOs, and various stakeholders have played a crucial role in achieving this notable progress in road safety,” added Singal. He further emphasized that the focus in the future would be to create massive awareness among the youth, as their involvement in accidents has been a matter of concern. Plans are underway to launch extensive awareness campaigns in colleges and schools on a large scale.

Members from RTO offices assigned to 12 squads

An official of the state transport department said, “In an effort to control fatalities, 30 staff members from RTO offices in Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad were assigned to 12 squads. NGOs, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, and various road safety organizations also lent their support to this initiative.”

“The authorities identified a critical area on the highway between Lonavala and the Khalapur toll naka, where drivers tended to switch off their engines and allow their vehicles to glide due to the falling gradient. To address this hazardous practice, a dedicated squad was stationed at this point to advise motorists against engaging in such behaviour,” the official added.

Read Also
1 killed, 5 injured as speeding container collides with 6 vehicles on Mumbai-Pune expressway
article-image

