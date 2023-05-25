Pune: 6 held in IPL betting racket bust in Kharadi |

In a major breakthrough, the social security team of the Pune police's crime branch conducted a raid on a flat located on the 9th floor of Galaxy One Society in Kharadi, Pune. The operation uncovered a large-scale betting racket associated with IPL cricket matches, involving six prominent bookies from Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Bihar. The police successfully seized significant evidence, including 16 mobile handsets, 2 laptops, a WiFi router, and cash amounting to Rs 4,80,740 from the accused.

6 held and 1 booked

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jasprit Manjinder Singh, Tarandeep Baljinder Singh, Gaurav Dayaram Dharamwani, Sunish Tulshidas Lakhawani, Lalkishor Dukhi Ram, and Japjit Singh Atamjit Singh Bagga. Additionally, a bookie named DK has also been booked at Chandannagar Police Station.

Acting on credible information, the social security team of the crime branch conducted the raid after confirming the existence of a large-scale cricket betting operation in the Kharadi flat. The accused were found accepting bets through various websites during the live Tata IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, aiming to dismantle the network involved in illegal betting activities and ensure that those responsible face appropriate legal consequences.