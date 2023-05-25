Ghashiram Kotwal returns to Pune theatre for a charitable cause

A scene from Ghashiram Kotwal, with Dr Mohan Agashe playing Nana Phadnavis | File

Pune theatre enthusiasts are in for a treat as the iconic play Ghashiram Kotwal, which captivated audiences in the 1970s, is set to grace the stage once again. In a remarkable initiative, the Rotary Club of Pune Phoenix has organized a special performance of Ghashiram Kotwal at the renowned Balgandharva Rang Mandir this coming Sunday. The purpose behind this eagerly anticipated event is to raise funds for life-saving heart surgeries for children in need.

Ghashiram Kotwal, a legendary Marathi play written by Vijay Tendulkar, holds a special place in the hearts of theatre lovers. Known for its powerful narrative and thought-provoking themes, the play has garnered immense praise for its social and political commentary.