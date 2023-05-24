Pune: Two arrested for killing man who asked them to remove masks |

In a significant development, two individuals have been arrested for the murder of a young man who dared to ask them to remove their face masks. The victim's body was discovered dumped in Varandha Ghat after he had been missing for approximately fifteen days. The Pune police apprehended the suspected culprits following an extensive investigation.



The alleged perpetrators have been identified as Deepak Dhanaji Jagtap (31), a resident of Ranje in Taluka Bhor, and Sagar Nanasaheb Limhan (26), a resident of Parwadi in Taluka Bhor.

Body was found in the Varandha Ghat valley



According to the police, the gruesome incident occurred fifteen days ago when Jagtap and Limhan fatally assaulted Ajay Ankush Manjare, a resident of Kusgaon in taluka Bhor, before disposing of his body in the Varandha Ghat valley. The Pune Rural Local Crime Branch dedicated a significant effort to cracking the case, leading to the detention of the suspects after they confessed to the heinous crime. Law enforcement authorities have successfully located and retrieved the victim's remains.



On the 7th of May, the accused individuals were present at a hotel in Ranje, taluka Bhor, both wearing face masks. It was at this moment that Manjare approached them and requested that they remove their masks. Infuriated by the request, Jagtap and Limhan engaged in a heated argument with the victim, which ultimately led to his tragic demise.



Read Also Fake Certificate Scam: Pune Police arrest sixth member from Mumbai