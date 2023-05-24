Fake Certificate Scam: Pune Police arrest sixth member from Mumbai

Representational Image |

In a significant breakthrough, the Swargate police have made notable progress in their crackdown on a gang involved in producing counterfeit class 10th and 12th pass certificates from Mumbai. The latest development reveals that the Pune Police have successfully apprehended another member of this notorious gang, bringing the total number of arrests to six.

The recently arrested individual has been identified as Sandeep Kumar Shamalshankar Gupta, a 33-year-old resident of Saikrupa Chal in Kurla, Mumbai. Gupta's role in the fraudulent operation was crucial, as he played a pivotal part in facilitating the distribution of fake certificates. His responsibilities primarily included providing the gang with vital information about exam centers and schools, enabling them to carry out their illicit activities seamlessly.

Action taken after a tip-off

Based on valuable information gathered during a technical investigation, the authorities managed to apprehend Gupta in the Kurla area of Mumbai. This arrest follows the previous capture of Sandeep Gyandev Kamble (35) from Sangli, Krishna Sonaji Giri (34) from Bidkeen in the Dharashiv district, and Altaf Mohammed Shaikh (38) from Paranda, also in Dharashiv. Additionally, Syed Imran and Syed Ibrahim, both 38 years old, were previously implicated in the fake certificate scam

Whooping 2,500 victims

Further investigation into the case has revealed the shocking extent of the gang's deception, with approximately 2,500 individuals falling victim to their scheme and paying substantial sums of money in exchange for forged certificates. The police have collected evidence and are in the process of identifying all the victims.

The alleged mastermind of the gang, Sandeep Gyandev Kamble, faces grave charges related to forgery, conspiracy, and cheating. Authorities believe that additional arrests may follow as the investigation progresses, aiming to dismantle this criminal operation entirely and ensure that all those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

Meanwhile, the Swargate police have urged anyone who suspects they may have obtained fake certificates from this gang to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.