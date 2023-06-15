BJP's 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan': UP's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Visits Pune |

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) month-long 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan', visited Pune where he conducted a significant press conference and engaged in notable visits. The campaign, which aims to connect with 1,000 distinguished individuals from each Lok Sabha constituency, commenced on May 31 and will continue until June 30.

During his visit, Maurya paid a visit to the residence of the late BJP MP Girish Bapat, offering his condolences and meeting with Bapat's family members. He also made a visit to Mahatma Phule Wada in Pune's Ganj Peth area. Later in the day, he interacted with Pune Guardian Minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil.

Addressing the press conference, Maurya expressed his unwavering belief in the overwhelming nationwide support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating his confidence in Modi securing a third term as the country's Prime Minister.

Maurya targets Rahul Gandhi

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Maurya criticized Gandhi's alleged anti-national statements made during his visit to America. He challenged Gandhi to actively participate in democratic processes and contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he truly believed in his cause. Maurya accused opposition parties of levelling baseless accusations against the BJP without substantial evidence or popular support.

Further, Maurya accused Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, of betraying his father's legacy, asserting that the late Balasaheb Thackeray had never aligned with the Congress party.

The press conference witnessed the presence of prominent BJP members, including state general secretary Muralidhar Mohol, city in-charge Rajesh Pandey, city president Jagdish Mulik, former group leader Dheeraj Ghate, as well as party members Rajesh Yenanpure and Dhananjay Jadhav.

