BJP Government Is Suppressing Common Man And Poor In Country: Kanhaiya Kumar |

National Students Union of India (NSUI) Incharge Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday said that the BJP government is suppressing the common man and the poor in the country, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on issues such as violence in Manipur.

"Rahul Gandhi will initiate the Nyaya Yatra from Manipur to fight injustice and oppression; I urge citizens to join the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra to seek justice," he added.

Kanhaiya Kumar addressed an event organised by the Sangli District Congress Committee and Palus-Kadegaon Taluka Congress Committee in honor of the birthday of former Minister and MLA Dr Vishwajeet Kadam. Present at the event were Karnataka State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, MP Mohammad Imran Pratapgarhi, Former Minister MLA Satej Patil, and others.

Dinesh Gundu Rao stressed the need to remove the BJP government from power in Maharashtra, drawing parallels with recent electoral outcomes in Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering, former Minister of State for Home Affairs Satej Patil said, "Dr. Vishwajeet Kadam has guaranteed that the constituency will not suffer after his father Dr. Patangrao Kadam, and he has substantiated it through his efforts. His ongoing work aims to empower ordinary workers in every corner of Maharashtra."

Kadam stated, "Dr. Patangrao Kadam himself has made significant contributions to the development of the district, the state, and the Kadegaon Palus Constituency. In the last six months, 5 Chief Ministers from different states of the country have visited Bharti Vidyapith for various programs. Now, our focus will be on ensuring that Kadegaon and Palus talukas foster the most educated generation in both the education and agriculture sectors in the state."

Pratapgarhi said, "Dr. Vishwajeet Kadam's name could have been 'Diljit' instead of Vishwajeet because he wins the hearts of everyone, and he has now become a sturdy pillar of Congress in the country."

Dinesh Gundu Rao remarked that significant opportunities lie ahead for Kadam in the future, given his nationwide recognition, and he is expected to receive ample opportunities to serve the country.