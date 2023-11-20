 Bharati Vidyapeeth Trio's Daring Triumph: 1100 Km Pune To Tirupati Bicycle Expedition In Six Days
The journey commenced on November 9 at 12:00 pm, emphasising the message of exercise and physical activity.

Monday, November 20, 2023
Prof Suhas Mohite, the Administrative Officer of Bharati Vidyapeeth, achieved a remarkable feat alongside his colleagues Prof Arun Pawar and Ulhas Kadam by completing an 1100 km bicycle journey from Pune to Tirupati Balaji in just six days. This successful campaign has earned widespread appreciation.

The journey commenced on November 9 at 12:00 pm, emphasising the message of exercise and physical activity. Over the course of six consecutive days, they cycled through four states—Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh—culminating the expedition at Tirupati Balaji in Andhra Pradesh on November 15.

Throughout the journey, they actively promoted the use of bicycles as a means to avoid pollution, a message that resonated well with the local citizens. The fact that this challenging journey was undertaken with a social and environmental message adds to its inspirational impact.

MLA Dr Vishwajeet Kadam extended his encouragement to the cyclists, acknowledging the difficulty of covering such a substantial distance from Pune to Tirupati Balaji. He commended Prof Mohite, Prof Pawar, and Kadam for their physical fitness, perseverance, and courage, which contributed to the success of this cycling mission.

