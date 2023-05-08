Bharti Vidyapeeth to celebrate 59th foundation day tomorrow |

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University is set to celebrate its 59th foundation day on May 10 in Dhankawadi. The event will be attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who will be the Chief Guest, and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, who will be the Guest of Honour. The program will be presided over by Vishwajit Kadam.



During the event, the dignitaries will lay the foundation stone of the expanded building of the medical college. The ceremony will also include the presentation of the 'Dr. Patangrao Kadam Seva Gaurav Puraskar' to the organization's dedicated employees.



Dr Vishwajit Kadam, speaking about the institution, said, "Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, founded by Patangrao Kadam with the motto of 'Social Transformation through Dynamic Education,' has contributed immensely to the educational, social, cultural, and economic progress of the country in the last 58 years. The university has a nationwide reputation for providing quality education without compromising on quality."