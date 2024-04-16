'BJP Can Take Money From Beef Firms, But...': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | X/@asadowaisi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can take money in the form of electoral bonds from beef exporting firms but will not allow a meat trader to set up a shop, alleged All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday.

"Is this the ruling BJP's idea of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas", questioned Owaisi, who was in the city to campaign for party colleague and sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel. The AIMIM chief also addressed a party rally in Vaijapur town.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about some people's meat-eating habits during certain festivals, but would it be right if "I say that since I fast during Ramadan you too should do that," he asked.

He also criticised Chandrakant Khaire, the Aurangabad Lok Sabha candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Khaire, who was MP for several terms, was defeated by Jaleel in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Owaisi met religious leaders, including those from the Aurangabad Catholic Diocese, during the day.