BJP Appoints Dheeraj Ghate As Pune City President; Shankar Jagtap To Take Charge As Pimpri Chinchwad City President

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the appointment of Dheeraj Ghate as the City President of Pune City. The official announcement was made by the regional office this morning, making Ghate the new leader of the party in Pune. Additionally, Shankar Jagtap has been appointed as the City President for Pimpri Chinchwad.







These appointments come ahead of the upcoming municipal polls and state elections in Maharashtra. After his appointment, Ghate said, "Chandrashekhar Bawankule entrusted me with this and I humbly accept the responsibility he entrusted to me. I will do my best to think and expand the party in Pune in the city. We are also confident that we will get all the support from the city of Pune for the grand victory of 2024."







Dheeraj Ghate, an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his childhood, is set to take over from Jagdish Mulik, as the new City President for Pune. Ghate was elected to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2017 and briefly served as the leader of the House in 2019 for a year. He was also among people who were interested to contest the Assembly elections from the Kasba constituency but did not secure the party candidature.







While Shankar Jagtap, the younger brother of late BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, will replace MLA Mahesh Ladge as the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief. Previously, Shankar worked for his brother during various elections. He also played a pivotal role in ensuring his sister-in-law Ashwini Jagtap's victory in the by-poll for the Chinchwad Assembly seat in March this year, conducted following the demise of Laxman Jagtap.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule has this to say

In a significant organizational restructuring, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the appointment of 70 district presidents. The selection process involved discussions with central leadership, state leadership, and regional executives, aiming to fortify the party's structure.







BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the appointment of 70 organizational district presidents, a crucial link in the party's organizational structure. The selection process involved discussions with central leadership, state leadership, and regional executives, with a focus on fortifying the party's foundation. Bawankule expressed confidence in the newly appointed colleagues, anticipating their unwavering commitment to the party's cause, while together preparing for the grand victory of 2024. He emphasized the BJP's determination to build a new India, attributing the party's success to the tireless efforts of its dedicated workers. Bawankule extended his best wishes to the entire team, urging them to work collaboratively for the party's continued growth and success.







Earlier in June, the BJP in Maharashtra had revealed its "election chiefs" for various Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly seats in the state. Notably, former Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Muralidhar Mohol was appointed as the Election Chief for the Pune Lok Sabha Constituency.







For several months, there were discussions and speculations surrounding Dheeraj Ghate's candidacy for the city president post. On Wednesday official announcement confirmed Ghate's selection after the Party members finalized his name.







The BJP leadership is optimistic that the newly appointed city and district presidents, including Shankar Jagtap for Pimpri Chinchwad, Vasudev Kale for Pune Rural, and Sharad Butte Patil for Maval, will contribute their valuable experience and dedication to strengthen the party's presence and further its agenda in their respective regions.

