Pune: BJP Holds Tiffin Meeting In Kasba And Cantonment |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a tiffin meeting in Kasba and Cantonment assembly constituency to commemorate the completion of nine years of the Modi Government. Former minister Prakash Javadekar graced the event, along with Pune City In-charge Amar Sable, Hemant Rasane, and other party officials and workers.

During the gathering, participants brought homemade tiffins filled with delicious food and shared a meal together. They took the opportunity to reminisce about the remarkable achievements made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These "tiffin meetings" form part of the BJP's extensive public outreach program, strategically aligning with the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These events, held in each assembly across the state, foster better bonding among party members, particularly the steadfast old guard who have been with the party since its early days of striving for political prominence.

