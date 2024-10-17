 BHR Scam: CBI Books IPS Officer Bhagyashree Navtake For Forgery, Criminal Conspiracy
Bhagyashree Navtake is currently posted as the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) superintendent in Chandrapur

FPJ Web Desk | Thursday, October 17, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
BHR Scam: CBI Books IPS Officer Bhagyashree Navtake For Forgery, Criminal Conspiracy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtake on charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy, officials said on Thursday.

The IPS officer had headed the Special Investigation Team as DCP (Economic Offence Wing) to probe cases related to the alleged ₹1,200 crore scam pertaining to Jalgaon-based Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Credit Society during 2020-22.

Earlier in August, the Pune Police registered a case against Navtake. The case was filed based on a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) report that highlighted procedural lapses in the scam investigation.

Navtake was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 466 (Forgery of record of court or public register, etc), 474 (Possessing forged documents), and 201 (Causing the disappearance of evidence).

The CID probe found instances of forgery, including registering three cases under one crime in a single day and obtaining complainants' signatures without their presence.

"Three different cases were registered under one crime in a single day, which is a procedural lapse and forgery. In two instances, the complainant was not even present when the cases were being registered. The complainant's signatures were found (on documents) even though he was not present while registering the FIRs," a Pune Police officer said.

The alleged scam, dating to 2015, involved allegedly cheating a large number of people by promising attractive interest on fixed deposits.

Navtake is currently posted as the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) superintendent in Chandrapur.

