 Pune: Petrol Dealers Association Postpones Strike After Assurance From Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol
The Petrol Dealers Association Pune (PDAP) had launched an indefinite strike on Tuesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Pune: Petrol Dealers Association Postpones Strike After Assurance From Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol | X/@mohol_murlidhar

The Petrol Dealers Association Pune (PDAP) has decided to postpone its agitation after receiving assurance from the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol to take up their issues with Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, the PDAP said, "Petrol Dealers Association has decided to defer the agitation after multiple meetings with Pune District Collector and request from MP Murlidhar Mohol. He has assured the association to take up this matter with the Union Petroleum Minister to get it resolved. Owing to his and the collector's request, the association has decided to defer the agitation until the festive season is over in a couple of weeks."

