Pune Video: Massive Fire Engulfs Five Houses In Ghorpadi Peth, Damages Worth Lakhs

A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday in Pune's Ghorpadi Peth area, destroying five houses and a shop, resulting in a collective loss worth lakhs of rupees.

According to the information received, the fire broke out at around 3:47am in Joshi Wada, a ground-plus-two-storey house with a tin shed on the top. The wada housed five residential units and a small shop.

Upon receiving the alert, the fire brigade quickly dispatched a total of five fire engines and two water tankers to the scene. The fire brigade personnel swiftly responded by spraying water on all four sides, successfully extinguishing the fire. They also removed gas cylinders from the houses, preventing a major disaster from happening. However, by the time the fire was controlled, it had completely consumed the five houses and the shop.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.