Pune: Weather Fluctuations Contribute To Rise In Vector-Borne Diseases Like Dengue, Chikungunya

The change in weather — from heavy rains followed by intervals of intense heat and humidity — has sparked a sharp rise in vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya cases in the city. The report of the increased number of cases from government and private hospitals is raising many concerns. Various awareness programmes and health advisories are being released by the civic administration and doctors to curb the spread.

According to the data shared by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), there have been a total of 347 confirmed cases of chikungunya this year, of which 36 cases alone were reported in October. The highest number of chikungunya cases was reported in September (225). The toll of dengue-positive cases reached 324 this year, whereas the suspected dengue cases reached 3,924. The highest number of dengue-positive cases were reported in September (168) and October has recorded 30 dengue-positive cases so far.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, Assistant Health Officer, PMC, said, "We are regularly conducting various awareness drives to curb the spread. Also, we have issued notices to 2,216 homes and businesses that were found with mosquito breeding spots within premises, and we collected a fine of ₹7,52,750."

Heavy rainfall in the evenings followed by bright sunny mornings creates ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, and the change in weather is contributing to the spread of all vector-borne diseases.

Dr Vidhe Sharma, MD, General Physician, Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjawadi, highlighted, "In light of the current weather fluctuations, we are observing a rise in various health cases, particularly viral infections such as influenza, dengue, and chikungunya. Typhoid cases are also on the rise, primarily due to food habits. The most affected age groups are individuals between 20-30 years and those aged 45-50 years."

She added, "On a typical day, we are seeing approximately 10 cases of hybrid fever, with around 4-5 cases diagnosed as dengue and 2-3 cases identified as chikungunya. Furthermore, we are noting about 4-5 cases related to viral infections that present with cough and cold symptoms. It's important to highlight that the numbers of these cases can vary based on numerous factors, including environmental changes and public health measures."

To stop the spread of vector-borne diseases, doctors and the civic body are issuing advisories and urging the public to maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and wear masks in crowded places. If anyone experiences persistent symptoms such as cough, cold, fever, or body pain that last beyond 2-3 days, it is crucial to consult a doctor for proper evaluation and treatment.