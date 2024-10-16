PHOTOS: Miserable State of MSRTC's Swargate Bus Stand in Pune

By: Ankit Shukla | October 16, 2024

The miserable state of the MSRTC's Swargate bus stand with potholes, water accumulation and unsanitary conditions

Ankit Shukla

Swargate Bus Stand is the most frequented stand of MSRTC in Pune

Ankit Shukla

Buses bound for Satara, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Sangli, Mumbai, Thane, Karnataka and several other places leave from the Swargate ST station

Ankit Shukla

Big pothole at the entrance of the Swargate bus station

Ankit Shukla

It should be noted that the bus station was repaired just few months back in May

Ankit Shukla

After the work done, commuters were skeptical, thinking this is just a temporary measure that will be put to the test come monsoon season

Ankit Shukla

Thus, after the monsoon, the fears expressed by commuters have now come true

Ankit Shukla

Even the building of the station is not in good condition

Ankit Shukla

Water accumulated in the premises makes it difficult for the commuters to board and deboard buses

Ankit Shukla

Situation of the inner side of the station is even worse

Ankit Shukla