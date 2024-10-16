PHOTOS: Miserable State of MSRTC's Swargate Bus Stand in Pune

By: Ankit Shukla | October 16, 2024
The miserable state of the MSRTC's Swargate bus stand with potholes, water accumulation and unsanitary conditions
Ankit Shukla
Swargate Bus Stand is the most frequented stand of MSRTC in Pune
Ankit Shukla
Buses bound for Satara, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Sangli, Mumbai, Thane, Karnataka and several other places leave from the Swargate ST station
Ankit Shukla
Big pothole at the entrance of the Swargate bus station
Ankit Shukla
It should be noted that the bus station was repaired just few months back in May
Ankit Shukla
After the work done, commuters were skeptical, thinking this is just a temporary measure that will be put to the test come monsoon season
Ankit Shukla
Thus, after the monsoon, the fears expressed by commuters have now come true
Ankit Shukla
Even the building of the station is not in good condition
Ankit Shukla
Water accumulated in the premises makes it difficult for the commuters to board and deboard buses
Ankit Shukla
Situation of the inner side of the station is even worse
Ankit Shukla