 87.57 Lakh Registered Voters In Pune District: Detailed Assembly Seat-Wise Breakdown Of Male, Female & Third Gender Voters
While Maharashtra has a total of 288 seats, Pune district alone has 21 of them: Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Maval, Chinchwad, Pimpri, Bhosari, Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment and Kasba Peth

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
87.57 Lakh Registered Voters In Pune District: Detailed Assembly Seat-Wise Breakdown Of Male, Female & Third Gender Voters

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23.

While Maharashtra has a total of 288 seats, Pune district alone has 21 of them: Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Maval, Chinchwad, Pimpri, Bhosari, Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment and Kasba Peth.

Meanwhile, the Pune District Information Office released the voter count on Thursday. As per the notification, there are 87,57,426 total voters as of October 15. Out of them, 45,37,692 of them are male, 42,18,940 are female and 794 are third gender.

Here is an Assembly seat-wise breakdown of voters:

| Assembly Seat | Male | Female | Third Gender | Total |

| Junnar | 164,594 | 159,322 | 6 | 323,922 |

| Ambegaon | 158,653 | 153,648 | 10 | 3,112,311 |

| Khed Alandi | 192,307 | 181,233 | 12 | 3,735,452 |

| Shirur | 238,874 | 220,743 | 23 | 459,640 |

| Daund | 161,952 | 153,404 | 11 | 315,367 |

| Indapur | 172,815 | 163,813 | 15 | 336,643 |

| Baramati | 191,740 | 185,994 | 22 | 377,757 |

| Purandar | 238,271 | 220,539 | 32 | 458,842 |

| Bhor | 225,688 | 201,012 | 7 | 426,707 |

| Maval | 196,188 | 187,127 | 13 | 387,868 |

| Chinchwad | 344,599 | 310,450 | 57 | 655,106 |

| Pimpri | 202,478 | 185,356 | 34 | 383,328 |

| Bhosari | 324,699 | 276,052 | 97 | 600,848 |

| Vadgaon Sheri | 256,429 | 240,585 | 102 | 497,116 |

| Shivajinagar | 146,635 | 144,325 | 46 | 291,006 |

| Kothrud | 227,047 | 209,403 | 22 | 436,472 |

| Khadakwasla | 299,083 | 267,380 | 41 | 566,504 |

| Parvati | 182,307 | 176,497 | 96 | 358,900 |

| Hadapsar | 3,253,389| 294,228 | 77 | 619,694 |

| Pune Cantonment | 148,425 | 144,687 | 34 | 293,146 |

| Kasba Peth | 139,519 | 143,141 | 37 | 282,697 |

The last date for voter registration is October 19.

