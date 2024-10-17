Pune: MPCB Issues Show-Cause Notice To IT Firm Cybage Over Noise & Air Pollution | Facebook

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to Cybage Software, an IT firm located in Pune, to respond within seven days for violating environmental regulations during the construction of its new building in the Vadgoan Sheri area.

The notice has been issued as per the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The notice, issued on October 11, mentions that the MPCB had received complaints from the residents of the Kumar Krutika Building in the Vadgoan Sheri area and nearby residents regarding air and noise pollution.

The letter says that the company has engaged in the blasting activity without obtaining a renewed or valid 'No Objection Certificate' under the Explosive Rules, 2008 from the competent authority. MBPC also alleged that the company carried out excavation activity, drilling and blasting activity at the construction site without taking any adequate precautions to avoid air and noise pollution.

"You have not provided the compound wall/wind-breaking wall along with the periphery of the construction project. You have also not provided barricading at the side of the complainant's building wall. You are discharging water generated during the excavation work through the hose pipe outside the premises in the adjacent nullah, which may create a nuisance to the surrounding," reads the letter.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, JS Salunkhe, regional officer of MPCB in Pune, said, "MPCB received complaints from local residents regarding air and noise pollution from the company. The sub-regional officer visited the construction site and made a report following which MPCB proposed legal action against the company. If the company fails to comply with the conditions and fails to respond, legal action will be taken against them."

Meanwhile, this newspaper reached out to Cybage Software for a comment. However, they chose not to respond.