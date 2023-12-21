Bhimathadi Jatra: An Eco-Friendly Rural Carnival Overflowing With Food, Craft, And Rural Culture Begins In Pune; WATCH VIDEO |

The highly anticipated Bhimathadi Jatra, a five-day celebration of Indian tradition, culture, and craftsmanship, has officially started on Thursday and will run until December 25. This year, the event is adopting a new approach, focusing on being environmentally friendly and plastic-free.

Collaboratively organised by the Agricultural Development Trust of Baramati, Bhimthadi Foundation, and Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth Rahuri, the fair is being held at the College of Agriculture grounds in Pune's Sinchananagar.

Treat for food enthusiasts

Food enthusiasts in Pune can indulge in a diverse array of dishes, including Khandeshi Puran Mande, Shenguli, Hulgya Madga, Pithla-Bhakri, Khandesi Bharit-Bhakri, Thalipeeth, Hurda, Dhapate, Shipi Amti of Karjat, Kolhapur Tambada and Pandhra Rassa, Fish, Mutton, Chicken-Bhakri.

This year's Bhimthadi fair showcases 320 stalls featuring handloom clothes, attractive weaves, cotton clothes, handicrafts, ragi with pulses, millets like ral, sava, bhagar, sama, varai, spices, pickles, agricultural produce, fruits, and vegetables. These stalls highlight the craftsmanship of women entrepreneurs from rural areas of the state and beyond.

Organiser Sunanda Pawar emphasised the diverse offerings, including a gallery of manufactured durable goods, Gandari showcasing the art culture of Maharashtra, Potraj, Bharud, Astrology, Patharwat, Burud, Kersunivale, Nandi Bail, Halgi, Lezeem, Dhol, Gajanritya, tribal arts, and dance.

In addition, special attention is given to selected products from the state and abroad, with informative stalls on environmental conservation, native tree conservation, non-toxic kitchen gardens, fisheries, floristry, silk, and beekeeping.

The fair not only provides a platform for cultural and traditional celebration but also aims to promote eco-friendly practices and sustainable initiatives.