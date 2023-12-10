Bhide Wada National Memorial: Blend Contemporary Design With Historical Significance, Says Chhagan Bhujbal

Bhide Wada | File pic

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has directed the modernisation of the national monument of Savitribai Phule at Bhide Wada, aiming for a harmonious blend of contemporary elements within the historical context of Savitribai's era. Assuring state government support, Bhujbal made this announcement during a review meeting focused on the expansion of the national memorial at Bhide Wada and the memorial of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule at the Government Rest House in Pune.

'Savitribai Phule's first girls' school'

Bhujbal emphasised the conceptualisation of the Bhide Wada monument as 'Savitribai Phule's first girls' school.' He called upon renowned architects to competitively design plans that incorporate Savitribai Phule's statue, furniture, playground, audio-visual equipment within the school premises. Considering space limitations, Bhujbal recommended the installation of an elevator in the school building.

In addition, Bhujbal advocated for an investigation into alternative parking arrangements in the area. He suggested that the Pune Municipal Corporation assess the school's structure and modern curriculum to produce women officers in the competitive era. Urging the committee to promptly commence work on the memorial after finalizing the plan, Bhujbal anticipated that its completion would inspire many to engage in social work.

Bhujbal directed the urban planning department to expedite the finalization of the road reservation connecting the memorials of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule with the national monument at Bhide Wada. Once confirmed, Pune Municipal Corporation should initiate the land acquisition process, seeking necessary funds from the state government. Bhujbal stressed the importance of positively considering the demands of the people.

A month after court orders, the Pune Municipal Corporation razed the dilapidated structure of Bhide Wada this week, where social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule started the first school for girls in 1848. Bhide Wada is located in the Budhwar Peth area of Pune. The Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court recently cleared the way for the PMC to build the national memorial at the site and ordered shop owners and tenants at the dilapidated structure to vacate the premises.