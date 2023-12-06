Be Part Of Living Goals Of Constitution: EZ Khobragade In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar |

At the Mahaparinirvan Divas organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), in remembrance of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Wednesday, retired administrative officer and intellectual EZ Khobragade and other dignitaries spoke on various topics.

Khobragade spoke on the ‘Constitution and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’, he said, “The Indian Constitution has united all the Indians on the four aspects of equality, fraternity, freedom and social justice. This goal came forth, through the Constitution, should be a part of our thoughts and life, which will be a real tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar."

Khobragade further said, Dr Ambedkar is the architect of Modern India. While drafting the Constitution, he kept in mind the welfare of all the social units including the downtrodden and the women.

It has contributed in uniting the Indians with biological, linguistic, religious and cultural diversities. It exhibits the intellect and vision of Dr Ambedkar. The government should celebrate the Amrut Mahotsav of the Constitution of India, he added.

On the same day, a Samta Shanti Yatra led by vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole was held which started from the University Gate to Bhadkal Gate in the morning. Teachers, non-teaching staff and students participated in the yatra in large numbers.

VC Dr Yeole, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Sham Shirsat, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, Board of Students Welfare director Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Ravikiran Savant, Nitin Jadhav and other dignitaries were present.