 Baramati Lok Sabha Elections: Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar Set To File Nomination Papers On April 18; Key Politicians Expected To Attend
Baramati Lok Sabha Elections: Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar Set To File Nomination Papers On April 18; Key Politicians Expected To Attend

Updated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Baramati Lok Sabha Elections: Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar Set To File Nomination Papers On April 18; Key Politicians Expected To Attend | File Photo

With the Baramati Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 7, candidates Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar are set to file their nomination papers on April 18.

Supriya Sule, the three-time sitting MP, will contest on the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket. During the nomination filing, prominent leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including her father Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, and others, are expected to be present.

Meanwhile, during the nomination filing of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, several Mahayuti leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, are anticipated to attend.

Recently, at a speech in Indapur, Fadnavis said that the battle in Baramati is not between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar but between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Some people think the battle of Baramati is between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Some think it is a battle between Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar. Let me tell you this contest is neither Pawar versus Pawar nor Supriya Sule versus Sunetra Pawar. It is a fight between Modiji and Rahul Gandhi," Fadnavis claimed.

