 BAMU Enhances Legacy: Portraits of Former Vice-Chancellors Now Adorn Vice-Chancellor Hall
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBAMU Enhances Legacy: Portraits of Former Vice-Chancellors Now Adorn Vice-Chancellor Hall

BAMU Enhances Legacy: Portraits of Former Vice-Chancellors Now Adorn Vice-Chancellor Hall

The Vice-Chancellor Hall now proudly showcases not only the names but also the portraits of all former Vice-Chancellors, enhancing the visual representation of the university's distinguished leadership.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
BAMU Enhances Legacy: Portraits of Former Vice-Chancellors Now Adorn Vice-Chancellor Hall | Photo: Wikidata

Since its inception in 1958, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has adhered to the tradition of listing the names and tenures of former Vice-Chancellors in the esteemed Vice-Chancellor Hall. Recently, it came to light that, despite the existing list, the portraits of these past leaders were missing. In response, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Pramod Yeole took swift action, directing officials to rectify this oversight. As a result, the Vice-Chancellor Hall now proudly showcases not only the names but also the portraits of all former Vice-Chancellors, enhancing the visual representation of the university's distinguished leadership.

Over the last 65 years, the university has had 16 full-time Vice-Chancellors, with SR Dongarkeri, Principal of Milind College, holding the distinction of being the first Vice-Chancellor.

The university's name was officially changed to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on January 14, 1994, by then Chief Minister Sharad Pawar. Dr Vitthalrao Ghuge was the Vice-Chancellor at that time. The 15th Vice-Chancellor was Dr BA Chopde, succeeded by the current 16th full-time Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Pramod Yeole, who is the first from the Faculty of Pharmacy. His term spans from July 16, 2019, to December 31, 2023.

Notably, the university's Vice-Chancellors have made significant contributions in various fields such as literature, culture, science, technology, and law at the state and national levels. Dr Pramod Yeole, the current Vice-Chancellor, emphasised the university's commitment to honouring its leaders by ensuring that portraits of all former Vice-Chancellors are respectfully displayed in the Vice-Chancellor's Hall. The task of editing and installing photographs was completed by Pankaj Bedse, the university's photographer, two days ago, as announced by Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Special Cell For Loan Renewal For Farmers During Viksit Bharat Sankalp...
article-image

List of previous VCs 

Principal SR Dongarkeri - June 19, 1958, to June 18, 1964
Dr. NR Tawde - June 19, 1964, to October 15, 1971
Principal RP Nath - October 16, 1971, to January 15, 1975
Prof Shankarao Kharat - January 16, 1975, to December 13, 1976
Dr BR Bhosale - June 7, 1977, to May 3, 1982
Principal GR Mhaisekar - July 8, 1982, to August 20, 1983
Justice MP Kanade - October 5, 1983, to June 5, 1985
Dr. Bhagatsinh Rajurkar - November 1, 1985, to March 6, 1988
Principal Shivajirao Bhosale - September 6, 1988, to September 6, 1991
Dr. Vitthalrao Ghuge - September 16, 1991, to September 15, 1994
Principal Shivraj Nakade - November 4, 1994, to November 3, 1999
Prof KP Sonawane - December 21, 1999, to December 20, 2004
Dr. Nagnath Kottapalle - June 5, 2005, to June 4, 2010
Dr. Vijay Pandharipande - January 5, 2011, to March 27, 2014
Dr. BA Chopde - June 4, 2014, to June 3, 2019

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Adorns Itself for Christmas and New Year Celebrations
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Indo-Korean Center Celebrated 50 Years Of India & Korea Diplomatic Relations

Pune: Indo-Korean Center Celebrated 50 Years Of India & Korea Diplomatic Relations

Pune: Water Crisis Leaves Aundh Residents Agitated, Demands Immediate Solution

Pune: Water Crisis Leaves Aundh Residents Agitated, Demands Immediate Solution

WATCH: Traffic Snarls On Mumbai Pune Expressway, Commuters Flood Social Media With Pics And Videos

WATCH: Traffic Snarls On Mumbai Pune Expressway, Commuters Flood Social Media With Pics And Videos

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Detain Quacks From West Bengal, Seal Two Hospitals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Detain Quacks From West Bengal, Seal Two Hospitals

BAMU Enhances Legacy: Portraits of Former Vice-Chancellors Now Adorn Vice-Chancellor Hall

BAMU Enhances Legacy: Portraits of Former Vice-Chancellors Now Adorn Vice-Chancellor Hall