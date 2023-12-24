BAMU Enhances Legacy: Portraits of Former Vice-Chancellors Now Adorn Vice-Chancellor Hall | Photo: Wikidata

Since its inception in 1958, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has adhered to the tradition of listing the names and tenures of former Vice-Chancellors in the esteemed Vice-Chancellor Hall. Recently, it came to light that, despite the existing list, the portraits of these past leaders were missing. In response, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Pramod Yeole took swift action, directing officials to rectify this oversight. As a result, the Vice-Chancellor Hall now proudly showcases not only the names but also the portraits of all former Vice-Chancellors, enhancing the visual representation of the university's distinguished leadership.

Over the last 65 years, the university has had 16 full-time Vice-Chancellors, with SR Dongarkeri, Principal of Milind College, holding the distinction of being the first Vice-Chancellor.

The university's name was officially changed to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on January 14, 1994, by then Chief Minister Sharad Pawar. Dr Vitthalrao Ghuge was the Vice-Chancellor at that time. The 15th Vice-Chancellor was Dr BA Chopde, succeeded by the current 16th full-time Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Pramod Yeole, who is the first from the Faculty of Pharmacy. His term spans from July 16, 2019, to December 31, 2023.

Notably, the university's Vice-Chancellors have made significant contributions in various fields such as literature, culture, science, technology, and law at the state and national levels. Dr Pramod Yeole, the current Vice-Chancellor, emphasised the university's commitment to honouring its leaders by ensuring that portraits of all former Vice-Chancellors are respectfully displayed in the Vice-Chancellor's Hall. The task of editing and installing photographs was completed by Pankaj Bedse, the university's photographer, two days ago, as announced by Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle.

List of previous VCs

Principal SR Dongarkeri - June 19, 1958, to June 18, 1964

Dr. NR Tawde - June 19, 1964, to October 15, 1971

Principal RP Nath - October 16, 1971, to January 15, 1975

Prof Shankarao Kharat - January 16, 1975, to December 13, 1976

Dr BR Bhosale - June 7, 1977, to May 3, 1982

Principal GR Mhaisekar - July 8, 1982, to August 20, 1983

Justice MP Kanade - October 5, 1983, to June 5, 1985

Dr. Bhagatsinh Rajurkar - November 1, 1985, to March 6, 1988

Principal Shivajirao Bhosale - September 6, 1988, to September 6, 1991

Dr. Vitthalrao Ghuge - September 16, 1991, to September 15, 1994

Principal Shivraj Nakade - November 4, 1994, to November 3, 1999

Prof KP Sonawane - December 21, 1999, to December 20, 2004

Dr. Nagnath Kottapalle - June 5, 2005, to June 4, 2010

Dr. Vijay Pandharipande - January 5, 2011, to March 27, 2014

Dr. BA Chopde - June 4, 2014, to June 3, 2019