 Aurangabad's Inter-School Sports Championship Wraps Up with Exciting Finale: Check Out List Of Winners
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
The district-level school sports championship organised by the Yuva Physical Education Association of Aurangabad recently concluded with participation from more than 800 students representing various schools including Greenfield International School, Tanwani English School, St Joseph's School, Bhagwan Mahavir School, Wisdom English School, Godavari Public School, VIT English School, Ranaji Public School, Bhondve Patil School, Life Touch English School, Sonali Little School, and others.

The events encompassed a range of athletic activities such as kabaddi, rope skipping, chess, kho-kho, and more, catering to both boys and girls aged between 12 and 17 years.

In kho-kho for 14-year-old boys, Tanwani English School secured the first position followed by Greenfield International School in the second spot. Similarly, in the 17-year-old boys group, Greenfield International School emerged victorious with St Joseph's School securing the second position. In the 14-year-old girls category, Greenfield International School clinched the first place with Ranaji Public School securing the second position.

In kabaddi, Godavari Public School secured the first position in the 14-year-old boys category, while Saint Joseph English School secured the second position. In the 14-year-old girls group, Saint Joseph claimed the first position, followed by Ranaji Public School in the second spot.

In the under-14 girls' category for kabaddi, Greenfield International School secured the first position, with Ranaji Public School coming in second. Similarly, in the under-14 boys' category, VIP School secured the first position, followed by Wisdom School in the second spot.

