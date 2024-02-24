Aurangabad: Two CSMC Employees Suspended Over Bribery Charges | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth has suspended two employees from administrative offices no. 8 and 4 for allegedly demanding bribes.

Local newspapers reported that these employees were soliciting bribes from residents to impose taxes on their properties. Following this revelation, Srikanth convened a review meeting on Friday. Upon confirming the bribery allegations, he suspended contractual engineer Pramnath Morwal and recovery employee Sainath Rathod.

Additionally, Srikanth instructed the officers to file a complaint against the implicated employees with the police. Besdies, the concerned assistant commissioner has also been issued a show-cause notice.

Meanwhile, Srikanth emphasised the importance of senior officers promptly informing him of any instances where employees demand bribes from residents.