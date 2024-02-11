Aurangabad: Experts Stress Urgent Need For Cadaver Donation Awareness |

A Continuous Medical Education (CME) programme on cadaver donation concluded at Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday. Over 300 doctors, organ transplant recipients, and cadaver donor coordinators participated in the programme. Renowned intensivist from Mumbai, Rahul Pandit, along with Jaya Jairam and Veena Vatore from the Mohan Foundation, and Dr Sudhir Kulkarni, former chairman of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee, were the guests of honour. The programme was inaugurated by CP Tripathi, chairman of the Marathwada Medical and Research Foundation.

Initially, Dr Shivaji Sukre, the dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and renowned diabetes expert Dr Sanjeev Indurkar were felicitated by Dr George Fernandes, CEO of Bajaj Hospital, for their exceptional contributions to the field of medicine.

Later, Dr Kulkarni provided insights into the current status of cadaver donation in the Marathwada region. He emphasised the significant number of patients awaiting organ transplants and stressed the urgent need to raise awareness about organ donation among the public. Dr Kulkarni highlighted that organs from brain-dead individuals are critical for meeting the needs of patients in need. He reassured that all necessary facilities for organ donation are readily available in the city.

Dr AM Dhamdhere, Dr Shriganesh Ekbote, Dr Milind Vaishnav, Ajay Rote, Dr Supriya Chinchpure, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Efforts from the officials of the Mohan Foundation, Physicians Association, ISCCM, Association of Anesthesiologists, ZTCC, and Aurangabad Urology Association were instrumental in the success of the programme.